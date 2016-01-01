The close season of Formula One always brings with it plenty of rumours from all the teams and here we take a look at the latest gossip from around the paddocks, pit lanes and testing tracks around the world.

First we start with the charismatic Ferrari president, Luca di Montezemolo, who has told Spanish newspaper, Marca, that the 2011 Formula One World Drivers’ Championship will be won by either his star man Fernando Alonso or arch rival Lewis Hamilton of the McLaren team.

Ferrari’s top man has also told Autosport.com that he will continue to push for the top teams in F1 to be allowed to run three cars in the championship and he also wants the testing limits to be relaxed too.

Staying with the Italian theme, Vitatonio Luizzi has told Autosprint magazine that he expect to stay at Force India next season and that he is ’calm’ about keeping his drive in Formula One.

On the McLaren team’s website, they have reported that they have become the first team in the sport to earn a Carbon Trust certification which makes them the only team to be officially recognised by the Carbon Trust for tackling climate change, a major coup for the Woking-based team.

Meanwhile, on motorsport.com, it is said that organiser of the US Grand Prix, due to take place in 2012, have received the go ahead to begin constructing the circuit that will be based in Austin, Texas.

Current Hispania boss, Colin Kolles, has dismissed questions about the survival of his team according to their own website. He is quoted as saying; “We are working to have a better package than last year. From my view point, the season was not as good as we would have liked it to be in terms of performance and this has to improve. Obviously this depends of a lot of factors but we are working to achieve our goals.”

On the same site, Kolles, is quotes as saying that he believes the inexperience of his drivers cost the team last season. He said: “I think the only reason why we did not finish 10th is that teams like Lotus and Virgin had more experienced drivers during the whole season.” Harsh words indeed for his own drivers!

And finally, Timo Glock may have a new teammate at the Virgin team next year and there is a strong possibility that it could be Dutch driver, Giedo van der Garde. He could replace Lucas di Grassi, the guy who drove for them last season. That comes courtesy of formule1.nl.