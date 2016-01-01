Gossip is flying around the pit lane as to what is going on in the world of F1, from India being on course to stage it’s maiden GP in 2011 to Alain Prost criticising seven-time champion Michael Schumacher and Renault’s Robert Kubica declaring who he believes the drivers’ championship is now between.

Here is a round-up of the Formula 1 gossip from several sources in the know…

According to hindustantimes.com, Formula One’s head honcho, Bernie Ecclestone, is confident India will be able to stage it’s debut Grand Prix next year. He is reported to have claimed that preparations are well on schedule, stating: “I can’t praise it enough.”

Bernie, according to the Press Association, has also given the new track in Korea his seal of approval despite the Korea International Circuit only being granted a safety licence nine days ago! The team in Korea are also still applying some cosmetic touches ahead of the country inaugural GP in three days time!

Alain Prost, the four-time F1 champion, has told French newspaper L’Equipe, that seven-time champion Michael Schumacher lacked the humility to set reasonable targets for his return to the sport with Marcedes this season.

Renault’s Robert Kubica has told autosport.com that he now believes the title fight is between Red Bull’s Mark Webber and Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso despite five drivers being in with a chance of winning the drivers’ world championship.

Also on autosport.com are eports that Toro Rosso have decided not to run their F-duct this weekend, an improvement many had expected to be implement in Korea.

Good news for England’s Lewis Hamilton on two fronts. Firstly, Vodafone has announced that it has extended its title sponsorship of Hamilton’s McLaren team through until the end of the 2013 season says autosport.com. And secondly, according to adamcooperblog, having sampled the Korean International Circuit in the simulator, he believes that the new venue will suit the strengths of his team and will, in his words, “reward commitment.” We shall see!