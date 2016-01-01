The close of the F1 season brings with it plenty of rumours about the cars and drivers’ positions for next season, and here we take a look at some of the words coming out of the paddock.

McLaren driver, Jenson Button, has been tweeting about his virtual test drive of the 2011 car he will drive and the weather. It brings both good and bad news. He said: “Had a good day in the simulator yesterday testing the new car and trick bits! Trying to get home but the airport is shut in Guernsey.”

The ego of Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso received a boost – as if it needs it! – after he discovered the Formula One team principles voted him the best driver of the year. That comes from his team’s website!

Also on Ferrari’s website is that the top three in the Italian Formula Three Championship have all be given a test in a Formula 1 Ferrari – obviously looking to the future with that one.

Sauber are the first team to name the launch date of their 2011 car, stating on the team’s website that it will be uncovered at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia on January 31 2011, the day before the first pre-season test starts.

More from twitter, this time from Lotus’ technical director, Mike Gascoyne. He tweets: “Jarno and Heikki in the factory today. Xmas party for all the staff tonight at Carrow Road, home of Norwich City FC.” Should be a good night for the Lotus team!

And finally, as we’re talking of Lotus, Joe Saward writes about them in his Grand Prix blog, saying the following: “I have had some interesting conversations about Lotus and Renault with some of those involved and it seems that things are just as complicated and messy as they have been from the start. Proton Group managing director Datuk Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir (said) that the company's intention is to buy into the Renault F1 team, in order to support the expansion of the Lotus brand. For the moment, this is way above the heads of the folk at Renault F1 and it is expected that Vitaly Petrov will be retained. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin seems to be keen to help out and while the Petrov family and friends have access to some cash, Putin can open much bigger doors. I expect that we will see Petrov confirmed in the second Renault seat and a deal announced with Lotus to be the title sponsor."

Wow! Interesting indeed, if in fact all that does come off.