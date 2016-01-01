Kubica to leave hospital and Ecclestone rubbishes sale rumours

We’ve still got thirteen days to wait until the Turkish grand prix but this beautiful weather and successive four day weeks of course make the wait that little bit more bearable. Still the lull in race fixtures certainly hasn’t kept the world of F1 quiet and in fact two big events this week have caught my attention.

Firstly, Robert Kubica the Polish Renault driver is reported to be leaving the Italian hospital he has been recovering in very soon.

The F1 driver sustained very serious injuries to his right arm and right leg during a rally crash back in February – an accident which also nearly cost him his right hand.

We reported a while back that Kubica was thankfully in a stable condition and recovering well but this is excellent progress and great news to hear Kubica is well along the road to recovery.

It is unlikely that Kubica will race at all this season which is probably going to be very frustrating for the man himself and certainly frustrating for his team after Kubica came eight in the drivers’ championships last year as well as injuring himself just a few days after setting the fastest time at the first pre-season F1 test in Valencia.

The hand injury that Kubica sustained is likely to hinder his progress and he may not be back to proper form for months yet but to hear that he will be leaving hospital very soon is really good news.

Kubica himself told press that he isn’t sure exactly when he can leave but that he hopes it is within the next 10 days. He is reported to be feeling a lot better and his strength is beginning to return.

The whole incident for me highlights the importance of drivers dedicating themselves to the one sport. Footballers are bound by contract to not play football in any other context for anyone else because the club makes an investment and so want to mitigate the risk of injury to their players.

Perhaps it is time F1 did something to stop drivers competing anywhere else but for the team with which they sign. F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is all for this idea not only because it protects the business and financial interests of the teams but also the safety of the drivers.

Still, politics aside, Kubica is on the mend and he will be back watching the season from sidelines very soon no doubt.

Meanwhile, Bernie Ecclestone has been rubbishing rumours that Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, the media conglomerate behind Sky News, The Times, The Sun and numerous other outlets, has made an offer for to buy Formula 1.

Ecclestone said that he hadn’t been approached by either Murdoch or Carlos Slim Helu, the Mexican billionaire who was also rumoured to be making a joint-bid (with Murdoch) for the sport. Carlos Slim Helu who currently sponsors the Sauber team seems like a more obvious candidate if the sport were to change hands. F1 doesn’t seem like a good fit for Murdoch’s empire but there again perhaps a partnership could be good – Helu’s passion for the sport and Murdoch’s media rights expertise.

Anyway, just rumours according to Ecclestone who says that there would be regulatory hurdles in a deal of that kind and that it would breach the Concorde Agreement the sport has with the teams.

I still say, watch this space.