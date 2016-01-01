Why Sauber won't be appealing disqualification

What an opening race the Australian Grand Prix was – I don’t know about you but I am counting down to Malaysia. Aside from Vettel’s spectacular win at the weekend – which apparently he is just taking in his stride and isn’t getting too excited about – Sauber were disqualified on the basis of a contravention of the FIA technical regulations.

This came after a superb race for the two drivers Sergio Perez and Kamui Kobayashi who were stripped of their seventh and eighth place finishes respectively. In the after race inspection, it transpired that a radius on the upper rear wing element of the C30s was a few millimetres outside of the regulations.

Seems pretty harsh to me but them be the rules.

Incredibly, Sauber have told the press that they won’t be appealing against the decision. They have taken the decision that it is better to accept that they breached the rules and look to the future rather than argue over the sake of such a tiny mistake. However, honourably the team’s technical director said that they respect the steward’s decision and that the mistake was down to an error on their part which caused the checking process to be wrong and meant that the dimensions of the component were, unbeknownst to anyone, outside of regulations.

They have said that they have put measures in place, pardon the pun, to ensure nothing like this happens again.

The reason I wanted to bring all this to your attention is because many have immediately jumped on the bandwagon that both Perez and Kobayashi somehow aren’t worthy of their excellent finishes. Many have cited an unfair advantage and a rule breach for the reason behind the relative unknowns stunning season start.

I want to take the opportunity to defend Sauber and the two drivers who let’s face it, battled hard throughout the race and deserved the finishes they got. No way could such a minor infringement of regulations given the drivers an unfair advantage. It is so unfortunate when something so coincidental occurs – the drivers do well and everybody points to the rule-breaking car.

Little do most people realise what a microscopic rule breach it was. I look forward to watching Perez and Kobayashi back on the track on the 9th April in Malaysia. Let’s see if Sebastian Vettel can maintain his run of form…