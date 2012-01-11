Ferrari F1 team to unveil revised 2012 car Feb. 3

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy(AP) Attempting to move on after a highly disappointing 2011, Ferrari will introduce its completely revised 2012 car on Feb. 3.

Team principal Stefano Domenicali made the announcement on Wednesday at Ferrari's annual winter retreat in the Italian Dolomites.

The unveiling will be held at Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, followed by a shakedown at the automaker's private track in Fiorano, weather permitting.

Fernando Alonso took Ferrari's only victory last year at the British Grand Prix in July. In the drivers' standings, Alonso placed fourth and teammate Felipe Massa was sixth.

This year's first test session is slated for the week of Feb. 6 in Jerez, Spain, while the opening race of 2012 is in Melbourne, Australia on March 18.