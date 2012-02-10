Ferrari's Alonso ends 1st F1 test with fastest lap

JEREZ, Spain(AP) Ferrari finished Formula One's first preseason test on a high note as Fernando Alonso was fastest in Friday's session.

The Spanish double world champion had a quickest lap of 1 minute, 18.877 seconds to go seven-tenths of a second faster than the field.

The Italians rebounded from a subdued start with the second fastest time this week among 2012 designs, although Alonso's running was restricted to 39 laps due to a hydraulics problem.

Jean-Eric Vergne of Toro Rosso was second Friday ahead of defending world champion Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull, whose best lap was 1:19.606 after losing the morning session to an engine related electrical issue that forced his engine to be swapped.

"Something like this is simply part of testing, this is the reason why we are here,'' the two-time defending champion from Germany said. "Of course we would like to get more laps done, but that can't be changed now. So we go back to the factory.''

Lewis Hamilton was fourth for McLaren in front of Lotus' Romain Grosjean, whose quickest lap on Thursday has so far set the pace for the 2012 cars.

"Everything is feeling good,'' Grosjean said. "We are pushing to get as much achieved as possible. I'm really enjoying being in the car, even though it is hard work.''

Kamui Koboyahsi of Sauber was the only other driver within one second of Alonso, with the rest of the top-10 rounded out by Nico Hulkenberg of Force India, Bruno Senna of Williams and Jarno Trulli of Caterham, who was over three seconds off the pace.