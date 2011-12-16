Force India names Di Resta and Hulkenberg for 2012

SILVERSTONE, England(AP) Force India has announced Paul di Resta and Nico Hulkenberg as its drivers for next year's Formula One world championship.

The Silverstone-based team dropped Adrian Sutil despite his career-best finish of ninth in the drivers' standings, but retained Di Resta after the Scot finished his debut season strongly.

Di Resta earned points in seven of the final nine races to help Force India to a best position of sixth in the constructors' championship.

Team principal Vijay Mallya says "Paul caught the eye of everybody in the pit lane during his rookie season.''

Hulkenberg spent the end of 2010 with Williams and was Force India reserve last season.

Sutil finished 15 points clear of Di Resta and is expected to join Williams.