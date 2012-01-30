Former F1 driver Sutil to stand trial over fight

MUNICH(AP) Former Force India driver Adrian Sutil says he tried to settle out of court following a dispute in which he allegedly attacked and injured a Formula One team owner with a glass during a nightclub fight in China.

Sutil told a Munich district court on Monday that he "tried everything'' to settle the case brought against him by Renault F1 team executive Eric Lux, according to the dapd news agency.

Sutil is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Lux at a party following Lewis Hamilton's victory at the China Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 17.

Sutil told the court he offered "tens of millions'' and also a charitable donation but was turned down by Lux, who needed two dozen stitches after being cut in the neck during the incident.

"I'm terribly sorry. I never wanted what happened there to happen,'' Sutil said.

Prosecutors have asked for a one-year suspended sentence for the 29-year-old German.

Sutil said last year he only wanted to spill his drink on Lux, who is part owner of the team now renamed Lotus, and that causing the injury was completely "unintentional and accidental.''

Sutil lost his place at Force India after five seasons to compatriot Nico Huelkenberg in December. He is without a team for 2012.