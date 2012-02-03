Key leaves as technical director of Sauber

LONDON(AP) Sauber's technical director stood down from his role at the Formula One team on Friday, six weeks before the 2012 season.

James Key left the Swiss-based team to take up a new role in his native Britain, with the responsibility for the design and development of Sauber's 2012 car passed to the department heads for aerodynamics, design, performance and operations.

The 40-year-old Key moved to Sauber ahead of the 2010 season, having previously worked with the now-defunct Jordan team.

In his time at Sauber, the team has finished eighth and seventh in the constructors' championship.

"I think the team is now well set for the future,'' Key said.

Sauber's new car will be launched on Monday, with preseason testing starting in Spain the following day.