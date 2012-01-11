  • Home
News & Views

Kubica back in hospital after slipping on ice

Updated: January 11, 2012, 14:34


VIAREGGIO, Italy(AP) Italian news agency ANSA says Formula One driver Robert Kubica is back in the hospital after slipping on ice in the street.

The extent of his injury was not immediately clear.

ANSA says Kubica fell in Pietrasanta in northwestern Italy and was taken to a hospital in Versilia.

The Polish driver is still recovering from a serious rally car crash in Italy on Feb. 6 and missed the entire F1 season.

ANSA says doctors X-rayed his right leg, which he fractured in the crash, before Kubica was transferred at his own request to a hospital in Pietra Ligure, which had treated the Polish driver after last year's incident.

Kubica has been undergoing lengthy rehabilitation treatment in a bid to return to Formula One as Renault's No. 1 driver.

