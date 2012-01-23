Lotus driver Raikkonen returns to wheel of F1 car

VALENCIA, Spain(AP) Kimi Raikkonen was behind the wheel of a Formula One car for the first time in over two years on Monday as the former world champion prepares for his return to the sport with Lotus.

Raikkonen, who is returning from a two-year stint in rallying, says "I don't think I've lost any speed'' as he drove a Renault car at Valencia's Cheste circuit in preparation for the new F1 season.

The 2007 world champion, who last raced at the close of 2009, is taking part in a two-day warmup ahead of the season's first testing official session for all teams next month.

Raikkonen can test for Lotus, formerly Renault, under current regulations because the car is over two years old.

The 32-year-old Finn previously drove for Ferrari and McLaren.