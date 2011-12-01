Maldonado kept on for 2nd season at F1's Williams

LONDON(AP) Williams has confirmed Pastor Maldonado as one of the team's drivers for the 2012 Formula One season.

The Venezualan has been kept on by Williams after impressing team principal Frank Williams in his debut year, despite claiming only one point overall thanks to a 10th-place finish in the Belgian GP in August.

Williams says on Thursday that "Pastor has proven this year that he is not only quick but also that he is able to maintain a consistent and strong race pace.''

The British-based team says Valtteri Bottas of Finland has been promoted to reserve driver, but hasn't confirmed who will partner Maldonado.