Red Bull names Buemi as test and reserve driver

MILTON KEYNES, England(AP) Red Bull has named Sebastien Buemi as a test and reserve driver for the 2012 season.

The 23-year-old Swiss driver was dropped by sister team Toro Rosso after finishing 15th in last season's standings with 15 points.

Buemi will support an unchanged Red Bull driver lineup of world champion Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber.

He says he "would prefer to be driving at the races of course, but working with Red Bull Racing on the development of their car and providing them with feedback throughout the season is the next best thing.''