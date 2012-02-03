Sato signs with Rahal-Letterman Racing

TOKYO(AP) Japanese driver Takuma Sato has signed a deal with IndyCar team Rahal-Letterman Racing, Honda Motorsports announced on Friday.

"Rahal-Letterman Racing has a proud tradition and I look forward to driving for them,'' Sato said at a press conference. "I wasn't able to get a win last season but look forward to winning this year with this new team.''

Sato competed in Formula One from 2002 to 2008 before moving to IndyCar in 2010 when he drove for KV Racing.

Sato is winless in IndyCar but claimed pole position at races in Edmonton and Iowa last season before finishing in 13th place in the championship standings.

Team owner Bobby Rahal has teamed with Honda as he tries to return to a full-time IndyCar schedule for the first time since 2008.

The team focused on the ALMS Series the last three seasons and ran only four IndyCar races last year. Rahal won the ALMS championship the past two years.

"While we were determined to have an experienced driver for this season, we also needed someone that knew how to get to the front and Takuma has shown that he can do that,'' team co-owner Bobby Rahal said in a statement. "We expect to have a great opportunity to win races this year.''

The team is also finalizing its plans for a second car and intends to have it ready for preseason testing.