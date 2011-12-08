Sauber leaves Formula One teams' group

GENEVA(AP) The Formula One Teams Association says Sauber has become the third racing team to withdraw its membership.

FOTA spokeswoman Barbara Thalmann says the group would not publish reasons why the Swiss-based team left.

Sauber follows constructors' champion Red Bull and Ferrari in pulling out of the umbrella organization, which was formed in 2008.

Ferrari said last week that FOTA was unable to unify teams in agreeing cost-cutting strategies.