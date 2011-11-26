Vettel fastest in final practice at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO(AP) Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the final practice before qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Red Bull driver, who has already won the F1 title, will try to break the record for most pole positions in a season later Saturday. Vettel has won 14 poles ahead of the season-ending race, tying Nigel Mansell's feat in 1992.

Vettel finished in 1 minute, 12.460 seconds at the 4.3-kilometer (2.6-mile) Interlagos track. Jenson Button of McLaren was second in 1:12.547 and Vettel teammate Mark Webber third in 1:12.597.

Lewis Hamilton of McLaren was fourth and Fernando Alonso of Ferrari fifth.

It was the final practice session ahead of Sunday's race in South America's biggest city.