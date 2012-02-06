  • Home
Vettel predicts tight fight for F1 title

February 06, 2012


FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2011 file photo, Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates from the cockpit just after winning the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit in Singapore. Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel predicted on Monday, Feb. 6, 2012 a closer fight for the driver's title this year because of new regulations that will prevent his Red Bull team using its pioneering exhaust-blown diffusers. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

MILTON KEYNES, England(AP) Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has predicted a closer fight for the driver's title this year because of new regulations that will prevent his Red Bull team using its pioneering exhaust-blown diffusers.

The English-based team, which has won the last two constructors' titles, rolled out its 2012 car on Monday featuring a stepped nose and a different exhaust to accommodate the rule changes.

Vettel says "it will be difficult because the cars will be fairly similar, with the gaps closer than they have been.''

Vettel dominated the 2011 championship, winning the title by more than 122 points from second-place Jenson Button.

Vettel says "the target is obviously to try to do it again, to get everything out of ourselves.''

