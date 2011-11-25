Vettel trying to enjoy F1 season finale in Brazil

SAO PAULO(AP) At the end of a long and successful season, Sebastian Vettel's main focus at the Brazilian Grand Prix is just to try to have a little bit of fun.

Aside from the chance of surpassing Nigel Mansell for the record of most pole positions in a season, there isn't much else at stake for the 24-year-old German this weekend at the Interlagos track.

"We are a bit more open-minded going into the race,'' Vettel said. "The nice thing in the last couple of races is that we had the opportunity to simply enjoy it, there was certainly less pressure.''

Vettel won his second consecutive title at the Japan GP, with four races to spare.

Now it's time to sit back and relax.

"When you stand on the grid, look around, see a lot of people, everyone cheering, it's great to be a part of that. You realize that you are a lucky man,'' he said. "Those things that maybe sometimes in the heat of the moment you tend to, not forget, but you are so focused, and in that regard you have the ability to explore a little bit more.''

He said he will still try to finish the year with a victory in Brazil, but admits that it may be time to start thinking about the off-season.

"Surely we found a rhythm and had quite good runs and you don't really want this to end,'' he said. "But it has been a long season, don't forget we started more or less in mid January and now it's December. It's tough for us, for the whole team, so I think we need a break at some point to get ready for next year.''

Vettel dominated the season with 11 victories, including wins in five of the first six races. The results surprised him despite the team's confidence and its favoritism coming into the season.

"It's difficult to predict what is going to happen even if you have a strong car, the season is too long,'' he said. "We need to appreciate that a year like this doesn't come across you every other year. We have been very proud of that. All in all we can't really complain of the results of the races this year.''

The season can become even more special if Vettel is able to win his 15th pole on Saturday, surpassing Mansell's mark set in a 16-race season in 1992. Vettel won his 14th pole in Abu Dhabi.

"It might be possible, but surely there will be a lot of pressure from the other teams,'' Vettel said. "The last qualifying was very close. We will try to have the edge again.''

But he said he will not be trying to do anything different to his car to focus on qualifying instead of the race.

"There isn't really anything you can do to sacrifice the race and gain a lot in qualifying, doesn't really work like that,'' Vettel said. "It might be a special opportunity, but it's a special grand prix as well. We try to prepare the car for both, ideally.''

