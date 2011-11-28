Williams co-founder Head to end F1 involvement

LONDON(AP) Williams co-founder Patrick Head says he is ending his involvement in Formula One.

The 65-year-old Head set up the team with Frank Williams in 1977 and Williams went on to win nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles.

The team based in Oxfordshire, England only managed to score five points this season though and Head says he has decided to step down as director of engineering "to have a change of focus.''

Head will instead work on the company's hybrid business.

Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion and former Williams driver, tweeted that Head "believed in me as a teenager & gave me a chance in F1.''