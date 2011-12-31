Williams F1 co-founder steps down from board

LONDON(AP) Williams says co-founder Patrick Head has stepped down from the Formula One team's board of directors.

Head, who was the team's director of engineering, established the F1 team alongside Frank Williams in 1977 and will continue working with the team's hybrid technology department.

Williams called Head's legacy "remarkable,'' saying he "has been the leader of the technical team that has won the majority of our race wins and championships.''

The British team has won 113 GPs, nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles. But its last victory was at the 2004 Brazilian Grand Prix, and it hasn't won a drivers' or constructors' title since Jacques Villeneuve earned the 1997 title.